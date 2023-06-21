Fine Arts Dept. to monitor tilting of Wat Arun Stupa in Bangkok

The Fine Arts Department (FAD) has announced plans to utilize advanced 3D scanning technology in order to monitor the tilting of Wat Arun’s main stupa, a significant heritage site located in Bangkok Yai district alongside the Chao Phraya River.

According to a recent survey conducted by the FAD, a slight tilt has been observed around the upper section of the wat’s main structure. Additionally, subsidence has caused four smaller stupas as well as four surrounding mondop structures to lean slightly towards the main stupa.







FAD Director General Phanombut Chantharachot assured that the foundation structure of the main stupa remains strong, with only the top exhibiting signs of tilting. In light of these findings, the FAD plans to perform 3D scanning checks on the main stupa every three months to monitor for any further changes in the tilt. If no significant movements are detected, the data will be recorded every six months, eventually transitioning to yearly assessments.







The collected data will play a crucial role in assisting the FAD with planning future repairs for this temple, which dates back to the Ayutthaya period, ensuring the preservation of this national heritage site.

In response to safety concerns, Phra Kru Suwatthana Rattanakun, the temple’s secretary-general, said access is currently granted only to the second terrace of the main pagoda. (NNT)

















