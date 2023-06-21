TAT to promote 12 spiritual tourism routes at CentralWorld Bangkok June 30 – July 2

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to organize an event promoting 12 spiritual tourism routes throughout the country. The event aims to stimulate tourism and drive revenue by catering to those who enjoy engaging in religious activities or who follow a spiritual path.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn shared data from the Ministry of Commerce indicating that religious tourism generated up to 10.8 billion baht in revenue in 2019. This suggests the potential for faith-based tourism to grow exponentially, with projections indicating a threefold increase in global economic value within ten years. The value is expected to skyrocket from over US$13.7 billion in 2022 to $40.9 billion by 2033.







The TAT governor explained that the project focuses on offering valuable and meaningful tourism experiences. These include showcasing religious and cultural tourism products that reflect Thailand’s identity and uniqueness. They also include religious temples and other places of faith and worship, cultural heritage, wisdom, and community-based tourism. The event is slated to run from June 30 to July 2 at the Square B in front of the CentralWorld shopping center.







The event is divided into three main sections comprising a simulation zone for worship and blessings along 12 spiritual tourism routes; a marketplace featuring shops and restaurants from five regions of Thailand; and a stage for performances by famous artists.

Those interested can visit the website “tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org” or the Facebook fan page: Tourism Product for more information and details. (NNT)

















