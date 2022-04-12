Fewer Malaysian visitors arriving through Sadao border checkpoint – South Thailand

Reports indicate that only a small number of Malaysian visitors have been crossing into Thailand through the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla province since its reopening at the beginning of this month. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports explained that steep expenses for entering the Kingdom greatly contributed to the drop in visitors.



Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn acknowledged the issue, saying he will propose adjustments to COVID restrictions and requirements during the general meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on April 22, after the Songkran holidays.

He noted that foreign visitors currently have to pay for a mandatory RT-PCR test upon arriving in the Kingdom, as well as reserve a night at a hotel and purchase COVID insurance. These fees total up to 5,000 baht per person.







The minister nevertheless reiterated that the administration cannot fully remove restrictions as such a move would pose a major public health risk.

He also said the Thailand Pass System will likely be scrapped if the numbers of daily infections and deaths remain at their current level. If approved, the system could be replaced by a vaccination requirement. (NNT)

































