NACC investigates landholdings of dozens of Thai MPs

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has said it is investigating the landholdings of approximately 60 members of parliament on a case-by-case basis.

According to NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the commission is currently looking into land ownership in the declaration of assets and liabilities submitted by approximately 50-60 MPs.



On Monday (11 Apr), Activist Srisuwan Janya delivered a letter to the NACC, urging it to expedite an investigation into the state land ownership of 18 MPs, particularly plots that have been allocated to poor and landless farmers for agricultural use. (NNT)

































