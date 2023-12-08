Fans criticize Pita after revealing ‘BabyMonster’ confidential info

Thai politician Pita Limjaroenrat is facing criticism for his recent visit to South Korea, during which he posted a picture of himself standing next to a bulletin in the YG Entertainment Building, which revealed confidential information about the group ‘BabyMonster’, Blackpink’s agency’s mate.

In his photo, the papers attached to the bulletin at YG revealed information that hinted at ‘possible tracklists’ for upcoming songs from BabyMonster, causing a stir among K-Pop fans. Thai social media criticized Pita’s post as ‘inappropriate,’ accusing him of leaking confidential information onto the internet.







Following the backlash, Pita issued an apology and promptly removed the post from his Instagram account.

BabyMonster is a newly debuted girl group with members from Korea, Japan, and Thailand, including Chiquita Riracha Phondechaphiphat and Pharita Chaikong. (NNT)































