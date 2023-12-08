Court extends deadline for two cases concerning Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of MFP

The Constitutional Court has extended two cases concerning Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party.

The first involves his shareholding in ITV, a defunct media company, questioning his eligibility as an MP. The court has suspended him from his MP duties since July 19th, pending a ruling.

The court granted the formal Move Forward Party leader until December 12th to prepare his defense, with the hearing set for December 20th.







The second case, raised by lawyer Theerayut Suwannakesorn, challenges the constitutionality of his party’s proposal to amend the punishment clause of Section 112, known as the lèse-majesté law.

For the latter case, the court extended Pita’s preparation time to December 18th, with the same hearing date. Only involved parties may attend the hearings on December 20th and 25th. (NNT)



























