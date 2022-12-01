Extravagant collections from world-famous designers showcased at 3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week

The Office of the Permanent Secretary under the Prime Minister’s Office, in collaboration with the Association of Thai Silk and Culture Promotions, will organize the 3rd International Thai Silk Fashion Week 2022 in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s 90th birth anniversary. The event will be held from 6 to 13 December 2022 at Royal Paragon Hall, fifth floor of Siam Paragon, in Bangkok, to promote Thai culture and Thai silk in fashion and textile industries worldwide.







This year marks another world-class fashion extravaganza, with the participation of world-renowned fashion designers from more than 60 countries, who have designed and tailored their collections entirely with Thai silk fabric from the SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Activities at the venue also include fashion shows of Thai silk outfits, the sale of Thai silk finished products by silk venders and manufacturers from around Thailand, and seminars for fashion design students, as well as business matching between Thai textile entrepreneurs and international fashion designers. (PRD)

































