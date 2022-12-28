Extra allowance approved for Thai welfare cardholders

The government has approved an additional 200 baht per person for 13 million state welfare card-holders for the month of January 2023, in a move intended to help alleviate rising living costs.

The extra one-off stipend was endorsed during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Tuesday (27 Dec). Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said the allowance will be funded through the government’s central budget and cost around 2.644 billion baht in total to benefit as many as 13.2 million cardholders.







The decision aims to help mitigate the financial burden of low-income earners amid the ongoing inflation crisis and surging energy prices.

The extra allowance will be made available for the purchase of essential products, educational items and agricultural goods at eligible shops designated by the Ministry of Commerce, valid from January 2023.







Cardholders who typically receive 200 baht on a monthly basis will see a transfer of 400 baht to their accounts in January, while those receiving 300 baht per month will receive 500 baht. (NNT)























