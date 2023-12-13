PM 2.5 levels exceed safe standard in Bangkok

Bangkok this morning is experiencing an orange-level air pollution situation, exceeding the standard limit.

The sky over the capital continues to be hazy with particulate matter. The Air Quality Data Center of Bangkok reports the latest PM2.5 measurements between 05:00-07:00, ranging from 31.4 to 72.3 micrograms per cubic meter. This indicates an increasing trend compared to the same period yesterday, surpassing the standard and affecting the health in 66 areas.







The highest level is recorded in the Nong Khaem district on Macharoen Road, Phetchakasem 81 with a concentration of 72.3 micrograms per cubic meter. Following closely are the Thawi Watthana district and the Bueng Kum district, both measuring at 65.7 micrograms per cubic meter.

Residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities or use protective gear if necessary. If experiencing health symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, chest tightness, headache, abnormal heartbeats, nausea, or fatigue, it is recommended to consult with a medical professional. (TNA)



























