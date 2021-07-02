Exodus of workers from Bangkok causes new infections across Thailand, mostly in Isaan

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reports that the exodus of workers from sealed construction sites in Bangkok has led to an increase in COVID-19 infections in 32 provinces, mostly in the Northeast.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman, Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, said on Thursday that 129 people arriving from Greater Bangkok had tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.







By far the largest number was in the Northeast, where 84 infections were reported in 12 provinces among people arriving from the capital. Twenty-three cases were found in 9 central provinces and there were 20 cases among people arriving in 6 Northern provinces. Two others went to Phuket in the South.

Dr. Apisamai said this has prompted provinces to issue strict orders for local people and officials to be on the highest alert, as workers are leaving risk areas in Greater Bangkok and the South for their home provinces. (NNT)



















