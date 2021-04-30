Exim Thailand launches aid measures for SMEs in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam

The Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Thailand) has rolled out aid measures for SMEs doing business in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 outbreaks and political chaos in Myanmar.

Exim Thailand President Rak Vorrakitpokatorn said the aid measures include soft loans and a principal repayment suspension for 12 months, and a new loan facility for entrepreneurs in CLMV to be used as working capital, up to 20 million baht each.

He said for Thai businesses in Myanmar, the bank is allowing entrepreneurs to suspend principal repayments for a maximum of 12 months. Applications are allowed from now until Sept 30. (NNT)
























