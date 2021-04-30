Thai government enacts drastic measures to reduce infections in Bangkok, Chonburi and Chiang Mai

The government has increased its Covid-19 controls, widening restrictions in “dark red” maximum- and strict-controls zones, calling for everyone to work from home for at least 14 days and extending the quarantine period for arrivals.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said six provinces will tomorrow be designated maximum- and strict-control zones because their new infections are now topping 100 every week. These provinces are Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chonburi (Pattaya City) and Chiang Mai. The number of maximum-control areas (red zone) will increase from 18 to 45 provinces and orange, lower control, zones will drop from 59 to 26 provinces.







He said the government is requesting a “100% level of support” for people to work from home as office workers and their close associates are most focused on infections since they are still commuting, eating and holding meetings together.

People in all zones will be required to wear face masks when going out. Entertainment places and schools nationwide will be closed. Malls can open until 9pm with limited visitors but no promotional events. Parties will be banned, except for household and traditional functions including funerals.





Dr Taweesilp said the shortened quarantine periods of 7-10 days earlier announced for arrivals vaccinated against Covid-19 will also end on May 1, and all arrivals from overseas will be required the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Arrivals will not be allowed to leave their rooms except for medical treatment or Covid-19 tests. (NNT)























