Chiangmai MailDaily NewsletterLatest NewsThailand NewsTravel & Tourism TAT wishes all to have New Year holiday filled with amazing and enjoyable experiences By Pattaya Mail January 2, 2024 0 437 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) extends our warmest wishes to all. (Photo – Mon Mok Tawan, Tak province, Northern Thailand) Tourists and expatriates in Thailand for a happy and prosperous New Year. May your next holiday here be filled with amazing and enjoyable experiences. (TAT)