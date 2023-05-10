EXAT conducts investigation into falling expressway beam incident in Bangkok

Following the fatal accident involving a falling expressway beam on Sunday (7 May), the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is conducting a probe into the incident, as well as initially fining its contractor 210 million baht.

EXAT Governor Surachet Laophulsuk noted that all parties have launched an investigation into the Sunday accident, in which a precast beam for the new Rama III-Bangkok western ring road expressway project collapsed onto the Rama II road, killing a construction worker and damaging four cars.







Surachet added that construction has been suspended for seven days and the contractor, CTB Joint Venture, will face a daily fine of up to 30 million baht under the terms of its contract with EXAT.

The EXAT governor added that he has invited the Engineering Institute of Thailand to help investigate the accident with all related parties. He emphasized that if the investigation determines the incident was the result of irresponsibility, EXAT will take legal action against the company and bans it from future contracts with the state agency. (NNT)















