Covid-19 guidelines provided to schools in Thailand

Caretaker Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Health to lay down COVID-19 prevention guideline for schools.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that as the opening of new school term is imminent, the prime minister has instructed two ministries to work together in laying down guideline for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases, such as influenza. This is due to the remarkable increase of COVID-19 infected cases following the Songkran holidays, coupling with the country’s entering into the rainy season.







With the COVID-19 measures being eased and normalization of people’s way of living, it is important to set a clear healthcare guideline for education institutes, i.e., screening procedure, school quarantine of sick children, provision of alcohols and washing stations in schools, and ensuring hygiene of school equipment and classrooms, etc.

The Prime Minister also urged the parents to take their children to receive a booster dose of vaccine.















