Event to mark 5th year of Tham Luang cave rescue in Chiang Rai

The rescue of 13 footballers trapped inside Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in 2018, which captivated the attention of the global community, took place almost five years ago. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will be organizing a large-scale event to mark the fifth anniversary of the rescue and promote the cave complex to tourists worldwide.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Acting Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, was on an inspection trip to Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai. He visited Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the district, accompanied by park official Kamon Khun-ngamkhwamdi , who briefed him on the history of the cave.







Kamon was one of the divers who participated in the rescue effort to save the 13 footballers trapped in the cave in 2018. Kamon had surveyed the cave alongside British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth, who had an outsized role in the rescue effort.

Director-General Athapol said an event would be held on July 10th this year to mark the fifth anniversary of the Tham Luang rescue. Personnel and agencies who participated in the effort in 2018, which resulted in all 13 footballers being brought out of the cave alive, would be invited to the event. (NNT)















