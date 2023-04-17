Over 18 billion baht spent during Songkran holidays

Authorities have estimated that more than 18 billion baht was spent by revelers during the Songkran holidays.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) forecasted that Songkran celebrations generated around 18.5 billion baht from domestic and international revelers nationwide.







Around 300,000 international tourists were expected to visit Thailand during the long holiday period, accounting for roughly 60% of all visitors to the country during the same period in 2019.

The TAT estimates that overall tourism revenue will be around 2.38 trillion baht for 2023. That figure includes 1.5 trillion baht from up to 30 million international arrivals, while Thai tourists are expected to generate roughly 800 million baht.







The Economic and Business Forecast Centre of the Thai Chamber of Commerce University has meanwhile released a report on pre-pandemic consumer spending behavior during the 2019 Songkran celebrations.

For that year, overall spending was estimated at approximately 135 billion baht, owing to the economic uncertainty that year. Consumer spending for this year’s Songkran celebrations was estimated to come close to that figure, at 125 billion baht. (NNT)















