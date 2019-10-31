Equestrians invited to participate in Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019

BANGKOK – The Kingdom is inviting the public to join in the Princess’s Cup Thailand 2019 event, the country’s biggest annual equestrian competition.

Scheduled for November 19-24, 2019 at the Royal Stable Unit and the Royal Horse Guard in Bangkok, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan, in his ministry’s capacity as the organizer of the event, has made known that HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati will graciously preside over the opening ceremony, while HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will graciously demonstrate her horseback riding skills, as well as initiate a light-and-sound multimedia presentation.

This year, the competition level has been promoted from a national to an international event with participating equestrians from Thailand and other countries in Asia and the Middle East competing in the five different categories – dressage, jumping, eventing, best farrier and best groom.

The dressage, jumping and eventing categories will be contested under the rules and regulations of both the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and the Thailand Equestrian Federation (TEF). Rules and regulations for the best farrier and best groom competitions are set by the event’s organising committee.

Additionally, the event has a flea market offering good food and great shopping items, available from November 22-24, 2019 from 1 p.m. to midnight. Dogs are also welcome at the fair as there will be various activities and competitions in which dogs can participate.

Established in 2013, the event aims to strengthen relations between equestrian clubs worldwide. For Thai equestrians, it is also a platform to practice their skills for global competitions, while promoting the sport locally.

The event is to be staged from November 19-24, 2019, 8 am – 9 pm at the Royal Stable Unit and the Royal Horse Guard in Bangkok. To avoid traffic congestion, the public is urged to take public transportation, especially the BTS to Sanam Pao Station. Those interested can visit Facebook: PrincesscupOfficial for more information.