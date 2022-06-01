Entertainment venues in Chiang Mai ready for reopening

The operators of local service parlors, entertainment places, pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlors met the provincial communicable diseases committee to be briefed on disease control measures before their reopening today (June1).

Chiang Mai is one of the 17 tourism promotion provinces (blue zones) where the government allowed entertainment venues to reopen today.







Chiang Mai deputy governor Worawit Chaisawat said entertainment places could reopen if they met Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus and Covid-Free Setting criteria and received reopening approval from the provincial communicable diseases committee.

Their operators are required to stop the daily sales of alcoholic beverages at midnight, refrain from crowded activities and have their personnel fully vaccinated against COVID-19, conduct antigen tests weekly and assess their COVID-19 infection risks via the "Thai save Thai" app. Besides, service providers must wear face masks if they closely touch clients.





The government requires clients to be fully vaccinated (having received at least three COVID-19 vaccine jabs). Operators must screen clients for illness and comply with Universal Prevention measures. (TNA)
































