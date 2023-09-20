Energy Minister meets Customs Dept. on relaxing oil imports and taxes to reduce energy costs

The Ministry of Energy is considering an initiative to allow specific groups of people and businesses to import oil, aiming to reduce energy costs.

The proposal was revealed after a discussion between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, and Customs Department Director-General Patchara Anuntasilpa. The meeting addressed various issues including the true cost of oil imports, annual import data, and related taxes.







The plan would permit particular groups, such as logistics associations, to source cheaper oil from abroad. The legal aspects of this strategy are still under review. Any hindrances identified would be addressed to ensure fair and appropriate energy pricing for the public.

Regarding Benzene, the Ministry has tasked the Department of Energy Business with investigating the most commonly used types of gasoline in various professions. The aim is to facilitate affordable fuel options, thus enabling businesses to operate with lower energy costs. (NNT)

















