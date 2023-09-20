Bangkok to host ‘Sustainability Expo 2023’ at QSNCC Sep 29 – Oct 8

The largest sustainability annual event in the ASEAN region is set to take place in Bangkok at the end of this month. This year, Sustainability Expo 2023 (SX2023) embraces the theme of “Good Balance, Better World” to inspire and engage visitors in sustainable practices and knowledge through dynamic seminars.

According to organizers, SX2023 will be a hub of sustainability trends and innovations presented by leading domestic and global companies across eight major zones consisting of the SEP Inspiration Zone; Better Me; Better Living; Better Community; Better World; SX Food Festival; SX Marketplace; and SX Kids.







SX2023 will run from September 29 to October 8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Those interested can visit the official website at www.sustainabilityexpo.com/sx/ or the Facebook account at www.facebook.com/SX.SustainabilityExpo for more details. (NNT)













