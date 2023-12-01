EMV card payment begins on Bangkok Red-Purple lines

The Deputy Transport Minister has tested the use of EMV (Europay Mastercard Visa) cards for connecting between the Red and Purple electric train lines with the maximum fare of only 20 baht.

The Deputy Transport Minister, Surapong Piyachote, personally supervised the testing at the Bang Son station, the connecting point between the Red and Purple lines.







The Red Line runs from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal station to Rangsit station and Taling Chan station. The Purple Line runs between Khlong Bang Phai station to Tao Poon station.

He said that from November 30 onwards, passengers traveling between the SRT-operated Red Line and the MRT’s Purple Line can use EMV cards or participating credit and debit cards to pay a combined fare not exceeding 20 baht per trip. The aim of implementing this system is to provide convenience to the public and reduce living expenses.







Passengers crossing between the Red and Purple lines can use Mastercard and Visa credit cards from any bank or specific debit cards from Krung Thai Bank and UOB.

They must change the lines at Bang Son station where the two lines intersect, cross the system within 30 minutes, and use the same card. Failure to adhere to the specified time limit will result in a maximum fare of 42 baht. (TNA)





























