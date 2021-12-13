Bangkok governor election expected mid next year, says Thai PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the election of the new Bangkok governor should be organized in the middle of next year.

It would happen approximately at the same time with the election of Bangkok councilors and Bangkok district councilors, he said.







He insisted that he did not have any plan to delay the Bangkok gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said executives of the party decided unanimously to have Suchatvee Suwansawat, former rector of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, as its Bangkok governor candidate.



The executives also approved 50 candidates to run for seats in the Bangkok Council. They comprised 13 former Bangkok councilors and 37 young and newly recruited Democrats, he said.

Mr. Suchatvee completed his Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is also a former president of the Council of Engineers. (TNA)



























