Election re-runs in five provinces go smoothly

Bangkok – The re-run elections at six polling units in five provinces went smoothly on Sunday though the voter turnout was lower than in the March 24 election.

The reruns proceeded smoothly as voters went to the polls at the 32nd polling unit of Bangkok’s Constituency 13 in Khwaeng Hua Mark of Bang Kapi district, the third and sixth polling units of Lampang’s Constituency 4 in Koh Kha district, the sixth polling unit of Phitsanulok’s Constituency 2 in Phrom Phiram district, the 12th polling unit of Phetchabun’s Constituency 1 in Khao Khor district and the sixth polling unit of Yasothorn’s Constituency 2 in Maha Chana Chai district.

Election commissioner Lertvirot Kowattana, who inspected the Khwaeng Hua Mark polling unit and observed the vote counting, admitted that the voter turnout was low at all the six polling units due to the end of the long holiday and inadequate two-week long publicity. However, the missing ballot issue has not been concluded as yet.

He confirmed that the results of the election will certainly be announced by the Election Commission on May 9, no matter whether or not the Constitutional Court rules on the controversial counting formula for party-list MP seats.