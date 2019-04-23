Summer thunderstorms cause damage in many areas

Bangkok – Thunderstorms have been reported in many areas of northern Thailand, causing damage to a number of houses, especially in Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai where some 1,800 houses were damaged by strong winds over the weekend. Authorities are now providing assistance to affected villagers.

The Governor of Chiang Mai, Supachai Iamsuwan, has visited Nong Kwai village which has suffered the most damage, to provide residents with moral support, and praise related agencies currently providing assistance. Nong Kwai subdistrict is home to 11,000 residents in 12 villages.

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms have been reported and are still expected in many provinces. Many villagers have been affected by damage to their homes, requiring officials to provide quick repairs allowing house owners to return home as quickly as possible.

In Bueng Kan, local Red Cross staff met with disaster victims and delivered relief kits to villagers in Tha Kok Daeng subdistrict whose houses have been damaged by the storms. 79 houses and one temple building were reported to be affected. Repair operations are being performed by local military and volunteers.

In Nakhon Phanom, local administrative officials delivered relief kits to affected villagers where 86 houses and 1 temple pavilion in That Phanom district have been damaged, as well as 58 houses, 1 school building and 2 temples damaged in Pla Pak district. Officials and volunteers are now working to repair these damaged buildings.