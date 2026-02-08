Election Commission confirms right to object during voting and vote counting

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Election Commission of Thailand clarified that voters and political party representatives are legally entitled to raise objections during voting and vote counting in both general elections and referendums to ensure compliance with electoral laws and procedures.

The Commission issued this clarification in response to public reports suggesting that objections or recounts are not permitted once vote counting begins. The Election Commission emphasized that individuals may report irregularities and submit formal objections during the process, and that these objections must be recorded as evidence for further review.







Under Section 122 of the Organic Act on the Election of Members of the House of Representatives B.E. 2561 (2018), if the number of voters does not match the number of ballots used, polling station committees must verify the discrepancy. While ballots cannot be recounted immediately at the polling station, officials must document the incident and report it to the Election Commission, which may order a recount or a re-vote if necessary.

The Commission noted that party representatives or eligible voters who believe that vote counting is being conducted incorrectly may file an objection using the prescribed form. Polling officials must review the objection, issue a ruling, and record both the objection and decision in the official incident report.

Similarly, under Section 64 of the Referendum Act B.E. 2564 (2021), if referendum voter turnout figures do not correspond with ballot totals, referendum station committees must investigate and report the matter to district and national election authorities. The Election Commission may order a recount or a new vote where warranted.

The Commission reiterated that objections raised during voting or counting are an important legal safeguard and may serve as supporting evidence in formal complaints.

The public can access official election information at ect.go.th, provincial election offices, or by calling the 1444 hotline. (NNT)



































