Diplomatic missions observe Thailand’s election and referendum in Nonthaburi

BANGKOK, Thailand – Diplomatic missions and international organizations observed Thailand’s general election and national referendum in Nonthaburi province.

​At 11 A.M on February 8, 2026, foreign election management bodies, international organizations, embassies, and consulates in Thailand observed polling operations at Cosmo Bazaar, Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret District.

The delegation met with Nonthaburi Governor Chettha Mosikarat, who delivered welcoming remarks. Election Commissioner Lertviroj Kowattana, Deputy Governor Raweepan Kaewpiangpen, senior district officers, and Provincial Election Commission officials also accompanied the group and provided support during the observation.







Nonthaburi province has approximately 1,094,383 eligible voters for the House of Representatives election and the referendum. The province is divided into eight constituencies across six districts and will elect eight members of parliament.

There are 1,527 polling stations for the general election and 83 out-of-district referendum polling units. Authorities reported that 65,256 voters registered to cast referendum ballots outside their home constituencies. (NNT)



































