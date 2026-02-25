Thai Foreign Minister warns UN of online scams as global human rights crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, warning that transnational online scam networks have become a global human rights crisis. Speaking during the High-Level Segment, he recalled his past tenure as council president and said the multilateral system is under strain, requiring stronger cooperation among member states to preserve its effectiveness.







Sihasak said online scam operations flourish where the rule of law is absent, harming victims across borders and weakening human rights protections. Thailand has been directly affected and remains at the forefront of international efforts to dismantle these criminal networks through closer cross-border coordination.

Minister Sihasak also responded to remarks made earlier in the day by Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border situation. He rejected allegations that Thailand had acted as an aggressor, calling them false and misleading. The foreign minister said tensions stem from repeated violations and provocations by the Cambodian side, including interference in Thailand’s internal political affairs, which escalated into violence and civilian casualties.



Sihasak said Thailand has historically maintained goodwill toward Cambodia, providing refuge, humanitarian assistance, and support for postwar reconstruction. Although both sides have agreed to keep forces at existing positions under a ceasefire arrangement, the minister said Thai personnel continue to encounter landmines and incidents of cross-border fire. He affirmed that Thailand supports dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes while retaining a duty to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (NNT)



































