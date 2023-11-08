Egypt to support Thailand in hostage evacuation if released

Thailand has already discussed with Egypt to allow evacuation of Thai hostages through its border if they are released by Hamas, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Panpree Bahiddha-Nukara.

At present, there are approximately 34 Thai workers who have lost their lives, 18 who have been injured, and 24 who are still being held captive during the Hamas-Israel war, he said.







Based on information obtained during his visits to Qatar and Egypt, he learned that the Thai hostages are still located within the Gaza Strip. Nonetheless, they are separated into different groups, approximately 2-3 groups. However, if they are released, it is believed that it will be done through a safe channel, such as the Egyptian border.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already coordinated with Egypt to allow Thai officials to retrieve Thai workers in Israel who have been released through this channel.







When asked if there will be additional flights to bring Thai workers back to Thailand, Mr. Parnpree mentioned that the Thai workers in Israel are not eager to return at the moment. The support center for displaced Thai workers, which was established by the Thai embassy in Israel, has been dissolved. However, there is still a temporary shelter available for Thai workers who may change their minds about returning.

According to the initial report, there were around 30,000 Thai workers in Israel, and about 8,000 of them have returned to Thailand. However, there are still approximately ten thousand workers in areas deemed safe. (TNA)



























