20,000 Thais still in Israel due to financial commitment

Despite the ongoing conflict in Israel, officials have reported that around 20,000 Thai nationals still remain in the country, largely due to economic commitments.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv said it continues to operate and assist those wishing to return to Thailand. This update comes following the return of nine Thai foreign affairs officials who were assisting in evacuation efforts.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said during a recent interview that photographs received show that the Thai individuals abducted by Hamas are still alive, offering some reassurance amidst a tense situation. He added that ongoing negotiations hint at the possibility of a release if a temporary ceasefire occurs.

The recent conflict has had a significant impact on the Thai community in Israel, with reports of abductions, injuries, and fatalities. In total, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has reported 24 abductions and 34 deaths, while over 7,000 have been repatriated.







Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn elaborated on the financial predicament facing Thai workers in Israel, explaining that many are staying to fulfill financial obligations, fearing the inability to find comparable work elsewhere. He noted that the situation remains complex as the Thai government continues to monitor and provide support for their nationals. (NNT)



























