Move Forward Party expels another MP for alleged sexual harassment

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has voted unanimously to expel Bangkok MP Chaiyamphawan Manpianjit from the party for alleged sexual harassment.

This decision comes after he made insincere apologies and caused further damage to the victim both directly and indirectly.







MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon announced this decision after a joint meeting of the party’s executives and members. This action was taken because Mr. Chaiyamphawan did not adhere to the party’s resolution, even though he admitted to the wrongdoing in his statement. He revealed certain information that linked to the identity of the victim.

Mr. Chaithawat added that the party will assign other Bangkok MPs of the party to replace him in working for Chom Thong-Bang Khun Thian constituency. (TNA)



























