EC to investigate MFP prime ministerial candidate Pita’s election qualifications

The Move Forward Party’s (MFP) prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjareonrat, will be investigated over whether he was qualified to run in last month’s election, in another setback as he battles to win backing for his premiership.

The 42-year-old MFP leader has faced multiple complaints from rivals, three of which the poll body has dismissed for late submission, while four others against the party have been thrown out.







However, Pita is by no means in the clear, with the commission looking into whether he was knowingly unfit to register as a parliamentary candidate because of his ownership of shares in a media firm, which is prohibited under election rules.

Pita has downplayed the issue, arguing that the shares in ITV have since been transferred and that the company was not an active media organization. He faces disqualification, up to 10 years in jail and 20 years banned from politics if found in violation.







A bicameral vote on a prime minister is expected by August. When asked about challenges faced by MFP, the party’s secretary-general, Chaitawat Tulathon, on Monday (12 June) said, “The party is confident that the allegations do not have sufficient evidence.” (NNT)















