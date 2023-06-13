Thai Airways passengers return home after taxi-way aircraft collision in Tokyo

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has reported that a group of 100 passengers from the Thai Airways International (THAI) aircraft that was involved in a taxiway with an EVA Airways aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport safely arrived back in Thailand on Saturday (10 June).

In a statement released by the CAAT, it was revealed that THAI took immediate action to arrange two flights, facilitated by All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, to transport some passengers back to Bangkok. The remaining passengers were scheduled to return on Monday (12 June).







No injuries were reported among the passengers on either aircraft. However, as a precautionary measure, one of the four runways at Haneda Airport was temporarily closed for approximately two hours before normal operations resumed.

Japanese aviation authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision. The CAAT has confirmed that officials are actively looking into the matter.







THAI said it will be working closely with Japanese authorities to determine the cause of the incident and take any necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The airline also assured all affected passengers that they will be provided with assistance and support during this time. (NNT)















