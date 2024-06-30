EC investigates candidates allegedly provide false information on registration forms for senate elections

The Election Commission (EC) has clarified that mistakenly registering in the wrong professional groups during the Senate election does not constitute an offense unless there was intent to deceive authorities and the public. The statement comes amid intense scrutiny following the conclusion of the national Senate elections in Bangkok, with various allegations of vote-rigging and improper candidate registrations surfacing.







EC Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee said the agency is currently investigating complaints against 48,226 candidates who allegedly provided false information on their registration forms. Those found to have deliberately misled on their professional qualifications could face charges under the Senate election law.







Jaturun Boonbenjarat, secretary-general of the Clean Politics group and a Senate candidate himself, has announced plans to seek an urgent injunction from the Supreme Administrative Court to halt the announcement of the election results, scheduled for July 2. He is now calling for a thorough investigation into financial transactions and candidate qualifications to ensure the body remains free of undue political influence. (NNT)





































