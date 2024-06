Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted a focused visit in Surin province on June 30, beginning his schedule with an assessment of the water levels at Huy Kaew Reservoir in Rattanaburi district.

Following this, the prime minister led a development planning meeting at Rattanaburi School. The meeting addressed key strategic initiatives for the advancement of Surin province, as well as a proactive approach to regional development. (NNT)