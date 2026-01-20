Mor Prom launches LINE reporting tool to track PM 2.5–related health symptoms

BANGKOK, Thailand – Mor Prom, an application launched by the Ministry of Public Health, has introduced a new LINE official account to help track and respond to health issues caused by rising air pollution. As PM 2.5 levels increase during the winter months, the tool offers a fast and accessible way for individuals to report symptoms potentially linked to fine particulate matter exposure.







PM 2.5 refers to airborne particles smaller than 2.5 microns, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause health problems such as sore throat, eye irritation, skin rashes, shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing, and fatigue. With pollution levels worsening in many parts of the country, the reporting system is expected to support quicker follow-ups and improve public health surveillance.

The public can access the reporting tool via the Line OA account “Env Occ Law.” After consenting to data use, each user will be required to complete a form with details such as name, affected location, symptoms, the number of people experiencing similar issues, the duration of symptoms, and contact information.





The information collected will assist health authorities in identifying potential clusters of pollution-related illness and guide further investigation. This data-driven approach supports timely interventions and helps manage health risks during periods of heavy air pollution.

All personal data will be handled in accordance with the 2019 Personal Data Protection Act, ensuring privacy while contributing to more effective national health monitoring. (NNT)



































