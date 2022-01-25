Easing travel curbs and economic recovery boost car sales in Thailand

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) still forecasts car sales at 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles, or a rise of 5.4% to 12%.

According to Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI’s automotive industry division, the forecast is supported by easing of travel curbs and economic recovery.







According to the FTI, domestic car sales in Thailand fell 17.2% in December 2021 from a year earlier and dropped 4.2% in the whole of last year, due to coronavirus outbreaks and a shortage of microchips.

The FTI said car sales totaled 86,145 units in December and 759,119 vehicles in all 2021, slightly above target.



Car exports, however, jumped about 48% in December from a year earlier and rose 30.4% in the whole of 2021, the FTI said. It predicts car exports to rise by 4.3% to 1 million vehicles in 2022.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.

The industry accounts for about 10% of Thailand’s gross domestic product and its manufacturing jobs. (NNT)































