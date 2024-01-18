Drug smugglers exchange gunfire with soldiers before fleeing in Chiang Mai

Soldiers clashed with drug smugglers at border in Chiang Mai, seizing methamphetamine and opium.

The military from the Pha Muang Task Force confronted with about 10 armed men carrying backpacks as they were crossing the border at Baan Pasee in Mae Ai district.







Both sides exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind some five backpacks which were later found to contain 300,000 methamphetamine pills and about 32 kg of raw opium.

After inspecting the clash site, Pol Kidakorn Janthra, Deputy Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force said that the total value of the seized drugs is estimated at around 4 million baht. If the illicit drug is smuggled into inner areas, the value could have increased significantly. (TNA)































