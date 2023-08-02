DRT seeks approval for implementation of four major train projects worth 63.4 billion baht

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has put forth an ambitious proposal to the new government, seeking approval for the implementation of four major train projects at an estimated investment of 63.4 billion baht.

DRT Director-General Pichet Kunadhamraks revealed the details of the proposed train lines, which are set to significantly impact Bangkok’s transportation infrastructure.







According to Pichet, the four train lines in question comprise the Red Line connecting Rangsit and Thammasat University (8.84km), the Red Line linking Taling Chan and Siriraj (5.7km), the Red Line connecting Taling and Salaya (14.8km), and the Brown Line running between Khae Rai and Bueng Kum (22.1km).

The selection of these routes was based on extensive public hearings conducted by the department, ensuring that the most crucial rail needs of commuters in and around Bangkok were addressed. If given the green light, these projects are expected to be operational by 2029.







Pichet also stressed the department’s proactive approach in consulting with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) for the Brown Line. This consultation aims to avoid any potential conflict with existing train concessions granted to the private sector, ensuring smooth project execution through collaboration among all stakeholders.

The DRT Director-General noted that the proposed train lines offer the potential for improved transportation and alleviated commuting challenges for citizens, generating high anticipation for the new government’s decision.

If approved, these projects are expected to lead to significant advancements in Thailand’s rail transport network, fostering enhanced connectivity and convenience for the public. (NNT)

















