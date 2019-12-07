Don Muang Airport prepares for New Year travels

BANGKOK – Bangkok Don Muang Airport has prepared special protocols for security and passenger facilitation during the New Year holidays, with a Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office urging airport staff to ensure efficiency.

A Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Tewan Liptapallop, who supervises the Office of The Consumer Protection Board, has called an airline passengers protection meeting for the New Year holidays with executives of Bangkok Don Muang Airport.

The PMO Minister said he was satisfied with the measures presented by the airport in the meeting, including the setting up of a coordination center for security and passenger services.

The airport will be deploying security officials from the Airports of Thailand, the military, and the police to maintain security and safety at the airport, setting up checkpoints, suppressing the activities of illegal guides and taxis, as well as measuring the alcohol level and speed of drivers and cars in the airport.

The airport has previously ordered additional luggage trolleys, renovated toilets, arranged taxi stops, and increased capacity at its parking lots. More parking spaces will be constructed in the future to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

The PMO Minister said peak travel during the upcoming New Year holidays is expected between 27th December to 2nd January. He has urged officials to communicate with customers on ticketing rules including flight change and cancellation restrictions for each ticket type, compensation for flight delays, and payment currencies, which are issues about which the Office of The Consumer Protection Board receives frequent complaints.