DLT to facilitate inbound traffic to Bangkok when New Year holidays end

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has prepared a scheme to facilitate inbound traffic as people travel back to Bangkok at the end of the New Year holiday. Ample bus services and strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures are to be enforced, while the Prime Minister has warned everyone not to travel under the influence of alcohol.





The Department of Land Transport’s Director General Chirute Visalachitra, said today bus terminals in Bangkok have made preparations to accommodate passengers arriving back from their New Year travels.

On 2-4 January 2021, the majority of buses are arriving from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. at Bangkok bus terminals. The DLT has deployed officers to assist passengers, and has set up temporary passenger protection and complaint centers at Chatuchak, Eakkamai, and Borommaratchachonnani bus terminals in Bangkok, as well as other bus stations across the country, and at the parking lot of the DLT’s head office.

Drivers and passengers are strictly required to comply with the COVID-19 prevention measures, including body temperature screening, mask wearing for the entire journey, and hand hygiene with sanitizers provided in several areas.







Passengers need to scan provided QR Codes to check into and off the buses and passenger terminals, to register their travel history. They can manually fill in the information on the sheet provided if they can’t use the QR code method. This system is designed to help streamline the contact tracing process whenever a new case is found.

The DLT has ordered bus stations to add extra buses to the service, to ensure no passengers are left behind. Drivers are required to have enough rest, showing no signs of fatigue, pass the drug tests, and have their blood alcohol level at zero prior to their service.









The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his concern about the surge of road accidents during the holidays, with drunk driving being the most common cause of accidents.

He has urged related agencies to enforce more stringent road accident prevention measures alongside the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Road checkpoints will now check the vehicles’ and drivers’ preparedness, while drivers and passengers will be temperature screened at the same spot.

The authorities will be emphasizing the enforcement of legal measures against driving under the influence, speed limit violation, passengers not fastening their seatbelts, and motorcycle drivers not wearing a helmet, while the sale of alcohol will be strictly regulated. (NNT)













