Thai PM seeks public cooperation to contain COVID-19 spread

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has urged members of the public to follow the COVID-19 prevention measures in each area strictly, while warning that negligence can be the cause of widespread transmission.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is concerned with the reports of negligence and carelessness by some people in regard to the COVID-19 containment measures, which could increase the chances of widespread transmission of the disease.





The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to increase in many provinces, with newer clusters being identified following visits to venues or participation in activities that are considered high risk.

The Prime Minister said all people are responsible for keeping their family and their community safe, by strictly adhering to the official regulations, which may differ between provinces.

Members of the public are advised to avoid being in close contact with other people, refrain from attending crowded events, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and frequently wash their hands.









The public is asked to cooperate with the body temperature screening measure at many places; install the Mor Chana application on their phones; scan a Thai Chana QR Code to check in and out of a venue or establishment on each entry and exit. People with suspicious symptoms should immediately seek medical attention before their condition gets any worse.

The Prime Minister said cooperation by the general public in acting on official regulations and announcements will allow Thailand to contain this new wave of COVID-19 transmissions efficiently. (NNT)













