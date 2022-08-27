Hyatt to open Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach later this year

When Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Hyatt’s first-ever Andaz hotel in Thailand, opens its doors in Q4 2022, it will not only represent a major milestone in Thailand’s luxury and lifestyle hotel sector; it will also mark the latest step in the business journey for a highly successful father and son team who are keen to build upon their proud family heritage.







Mr. Narit Chia-Apar, the owner of Andaz Pattaya, and his son, Mr. Chintat Chia-Apar, are overseeing the transformation of their family estate – a serene 40 Rai (6.4-hectare) plot of land at Tawanron Beach, between the popular holiday hub of Jomtien and the charming fishing village of Bang Saray.





This USD 150 million project, which is being led by award-winning architecture firm A49, is aiming to weave a world-class, internationally-branded luxury lifestyle resort into a beautiful beachfront setting, blessed with mature trees and traditional Thai houses. The aim is to showcase the authentic soul of the destination and bring a sense of “Thainess” to a new generation of global explorers.







“I have a passion for this beautiful piece of land and the trees protecting it. It was always my dream to use this special place to showcase the natural beauty of the Na Jomtien area, and I am delighted to be able to achieve this with Andaz Pattaya. With Thailand having fully reopened to international travel, now is the perfect time to promote this enchanting, underexplored part of Thailand to the world,” Mr. Narit commented.





Mr. Chintat, who is passionate about travel and keeps his finger on the pulse of the latest industry trends, added that being the first Andaz branded hotel in Thailand would enable the resort to cater for the rising demand for original lifestyle experiences and meet the expectations of modern travellers.







“Andaz Pattaya will be a unique addition to Thailand’s hospitality scene. Today’s travellers want to be connected with the spirit of their destination, so the Andaz brand promise ‘to stimulate the senses through distinctively local experiences’ will be at the forefront of our resort. We want to highlight the rich heritage of this amazing destination, while also providing fantastic facilities and inspiring activities for every guest, from couples and friends to families to groups. My family and I are excited to see our vision become a reality,” he said.



Mr. Narit continued: “With Pattaya City already having an established a reputation as a more bustling, mature destination, we believe that Na Jomtien can differentiate itself as a fresh and authentic option for nature seekers and a playground for discovery and rejuvenation.”







The Chia-Apar Family have achieved great success with Seafresh Industry PCL, which was founded in 1982 and specialises in the processing and export of frozen shrimp products from Thailand. Since it was established 40 years ago, this business has grown from strength to strength and now employs over 3,000 people.



Throughout this journey, Seafresh has never lost sight of its core values of social responsibility, putting people first and promoting Thailand on a global stage. With the launch of Andaz Pattaya, Mr. Narit and Mr. Chintat will continue this proud tradition and bring their family values to the Thai hospitality industry.







“There is no secret in running a successful business except diligence, perseverance and the desire and motivation to keep learning. My personal management philosophy is to pay attention to your people. Without good people, it is hard to be successful and sustainable,” Mr. Narit revealed.





Andaz Pattaya is set to become a one-of-a-kind resort that enhances Thailand’s hotel sector. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into the Rain Tree Court, which is centred around an awe-inspiring native tree. The Village Square is a barrier-free space where people can interact and unwind, with free-flowing public areas including the resort centre, lobby and Teak Lounge, plus three further restaurants: Wok Wok, which specialises in Thai and Asian wok dishes, La Cucina, an authentic Italian trattoria, and Village Butcher, a steakhouse where premium meats are cooked on a charcoal grill.







Fish Club is a casual seafood restaurant, beach bar and infinity pool which provides the perfect place to chill out and watch the sunset, or even host pool parties and festivals. Two further swimming pools offer diverse relaxation, including one quiet lap pool and a freeform pool next to the kids’ club.





The traditional teak house has been preserved and restored as a teahouse or a venue for intimate events, and two other two exquisite heritage houses have been transformed into the resort’s most highly prized accommodation: a duplex four-bedroom Manor House and a breath-taking six-bedroom Presidential Heritage House. The overall aim is to let travellers embark on an experiential journey and discover Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard not as a tourist, but through the eyes of the family who have lived here for generations.







Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, A Concept by Hyatt

Nestled on a serene stretch of beach on Thailand’s sunset coast, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is a luxury and lifestyle resort that seamlessly weaves world-class hospitality with authentic Thai heritage. A former private seafront estate with mature gardens, shady trees and heritage houses has been sensitively reimagined as a 204-room and villa resort, including six restaurants and bars, three swimming pools, inspiring event spaces, a kids’ club and more. Global explorers, including experience-seeking couples and families, can reconnect with nature, discover Thai culture and enjoy myriad activities, all just a short drive from Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

























