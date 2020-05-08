Discover Thailand’s jewelry box – a ‘social media’ visit to the Arts of the Kingdom Museum

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to inform local and international tourists that as they are observing social distancing rules, they can discover Thailand’s jewelry box at the Arts of the Kingdom Museum without leaving their home.







The Arts of the Kingdom Museum, located at Ko Koet in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, is currently closed temporarily until further notice to support the nationwide effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19).

To facilitate local and international tourists as well as aficionados of the arts collections created by the craftspeople of the Queen Sirikit Institute, the Museum is showcasing the high standards and amazing artistry of Thai craftsmanship via its social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: artsofthekingdom and Twitter: AOK_Museum.

Here are some of the art pieces recently exhibited on the Museum’s Facebook page.

Suphannabhetra– the “Golden Sampan” is crafted from gold nielloware to form a ship. The mast is damascened with an inlay of hair-fine gold and silver wires and with enameled flags at the top. The sails are filigreed gold sheets. The mat lining the ship is woven strips of gold.









Sivikakarn (Covered Palanquin) – The covered palanquin only for female members of the Royal Family with the title as queen is beautifully crafted with graduating roofs. This palanquin is a duplication of the original wooden palanquin displayed at the Chakri MahaPrasat Throne Hall, remade in gold with multidisciplinary craftsmanship from the Queen Sirikit Institute from silver and gold enamel, woodcarvings, to beetle wing inlays.







Gold Niello Urn in a Gooseberry Petal Shape with Rose Cotton Floral and Leaves Pattern – The top knob is gold, decorated with diamonds. Edges of the lids were plated with gold and encrusted with diamonds. This urn is part of a set of three urns done in a gooseberry petal shape.









Pumpkin-shaped Gold Niello Case with a Cotton Rose Pattern – A gold niello case done in a pumpkin shape with Cotton Rose floral and leaves pattern and encrusted with diamonds. The top part is made into a pumpkin leaves shape encrusted in diamonds. The stem is made of sterling silver painted over with gold.

