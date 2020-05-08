Bangkok weekend and flea markets reopen under safety guidelines

No mask, no entry and observing social distancing rules are among guidelines on the implementation of the Royal Thai Government’s relaxation of COVID-19 containment restrictions.







Bangkok, 08 May, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to inform local and international tourists that Bangkok's weekend and flea markets popular with tourists are now reopen, showing signs of a return to normalcy albeit under a "new normal."

The Royal Thai Government has allowed relaxation of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) containment restrictions for 10 clusters of businesses and venues, including all markets, starting from 3 May (TAT update: Businesses and venues reopen with strict health and safety guidelines).







Reopening from 3 May have included Talat LiapDuan – Night Market By the Highway and Talat Huamum Night Market, both located on the Ekamai – Ramindra Frontage Road (PraditManutham Road), and are becoming popular among local and international tourists. Closing time has been rescheduled to 21.00 Hrs. in line with the nationwide night-time curfew.

Chatuchak Playground antique flea market (@chatuchakplayground) also reopened from 3 May, from 10.00-19.00 Hrs. and will open daily this week. It normally opens from Friday to Sunday.

The plant market at Chatuchak Weekend Market BMA reopened from 5 May, from 05.00-18.00 Hrs. TAT will constantly monitoring information regarding reopening of the weekend market – Bangkok’s most popular market for international tourists – and night market and will provide updates accordingly.

Bangkok’s two train night markets – Talat Rot Fai (Train Night Market) Ratchada and Talat Rot Fai (Train Night Market) Srinakarin – will reopen from Friday, 15 May. The opening time will be 16.00-21.00 Hrs., every day for the Talat Rot Fai Ratchada and from Thursday to Sunday for the Talat Rot Fai Srinakarin.

The Neon Night Bazaar has announced that it will extend its temporary closure until 15 May, 2020, or until further notice. The market is located in the heart of Bangkok's wholesale shopping district, Pratunam.





As we are entering a new normal in the post-COVID-19 era, TAT would like to remind all to strictly follow the health and safety guidelines applied at these markets. These include allowing your body temperature to be checked at the market prior to entering, wearing a surgical or cloth mask at all times, washing your hands regularly, and observing social distancing rules.

Kindly note that although these weekend and flea markets are reopened, not all shops have resumed operations; such as, manicure/pedicure shops, massage shops and tattoo shops. For businesses and services that are reopened, including restaurants, food stalls, barber shops and the like, all must strictly follow the health and safety guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health.

Photo credit: Chatuchak Weekend Market BMA (tatnews.org)






























