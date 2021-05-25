Discover amazing natural wonders of Krabi on Andaman coast of Southern Thailand

Situated along the Andaman coast of Southern Thailand, Krabi offers stunning vistas spread out over land and sea. With its mountains, beaches, memorable sunsets, postcard islands, mangroves, unique temples, and even a trail rewarding the braves coming up there with one of the most beautiful views in the South of the country, Krabi is one of the most spoiled by nature provinces in Thailand.







Krabi mainland

Even if most travellers prefer to rush to Ao Nang, the most famous beach around 20 kilometres away well served by public transport and offering all the activities and services a tourist needs, staying in the town can also be a good option. At least to discover the attractions within a radius of a few dozen kilometres and enjoy its night markets. Whether it will be the little row of stalls that takes place every evening at Chao Fah Pier or the big Krabi Walking Street with its central food court settling down a little further away on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, there is always one open to taste local cuisine and street food for dinner.

The main attractions in the city are the white temple Wat Kaeo Korawaram and the Giant Crab statue. From there or nearby Chao Fah Pier, hire a longtail boat for a tour on Krabi River. The tour will sail first to Khao Khanap Nam, the two 100-metre-high limestone peaks pointing on the horizon. The boat will stop to let you to visit the cave. Then, the tour will go on crossing the mangrove tunnel and arrive at Ban Ko Klang, an island on the river.







The tuk-tuk ride there will take you through the rice fields and buffaloes grazing on the side of the road to a batik factory where you can see the locals working on this technique consisting of dyeing textiles having first applied wax to the parts to be left undyed. The other main stop is at the small workshop where a local artist makes lovely wooden miniatures of longtail boats.

There are two must-see places near Krabi on the mainland. The first one is the Emerald Pool, a natural swimming pool with magnificent turquoise blue water where you can enjoy a refreshing bath and relax. There is also a little Blue Pool a little further away in which you cannot dive.







The second one is the Tiger Cave Temple, Wat Tham Suea, and its vertiginous 1,260 steps climb to reach a summit with a breath-taking 360-degree viewpoint. If you are transported, you can easily combine the two visits and even add a stopover at the Krabi Hot Springs. Otherwise, almost all local agencies offer packages going to these two places.

The Dragon Crest Mountain at the end of Tap Kak Hang Nak Nature Trail is another place offering a wonderful panorama. It takes 2 hours of walking to get up there, but the view over Phang Nga Bay is just amazing! There is a small tongue of stone above the void which has become the place to pose for the epic picture that almost everyone coming here takes.







Krabi beaches and islands

There are a lot of boat tours offered from Krabi town or Ao Nang. The most popular one takes tourists to Hong Island with a long stop to enjoy its pristine beach, the small snorkeling spot, kayaking, and climb up to its stunning panoramic viewpoint.

Usually, the agencies also bring their clients to at least two other islands: most of the time, Ko Lao Lading and Ko Pak Bia. But there are others renowned for their beauty or their uncommon shape like Chicken Island (Ko Gai) and Ko Poda.

One-day boat trips to discover Ko Phi Phi also exist but like for all the other big islands in the province, spending several days there is the best way to really explore and enjoy the place.







On Ko Phi Phi Don, do not miss the three viewpoints, the entertainment at Loh Dalum Beach in the evening and take an early boat ride to discover Maya Bay (from a distance as it is closed to allow the marine ecosystem to recover), the Phi Phi Le Lagoon, the Viking Cave, and have some snorkelling or diving experience.

A lot bigger, Ko Lanta is a calm and relaxing island with a wide choice of beaches, restaurants and bars, a charming old town, and mangroves. The most popular boat trip from there goes to the paradise island Ko Rok.







Let’s not forget Railay with its limestone peaks, which are probably the best rock climbing spot in Thailand, its beautiful beaches, the superb Phra Nang Cave and its charming little beach, the Princess Cave, Tonsai Beach and its monkeys.

Remarks: This article is not exhaustive, there are many other interesting places to visit like the impressive Wat Bang Thong or many nice activities to do like kayaking in the mangrove forest at Ao Thalane, but this will already inspire you to fulfil at least two weeks in the province. (TAT)























