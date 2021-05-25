Pattaya barista seeks police help with loan shark

A mobile coffee seller suspecting that a loan shark would seize her sidecar motorbike went to Pattaya police for help.

Unable to pay her bills during the coronavirus pandemic, Kanthida Rachatapongwit, 43, borrowed from loan sharks at exorbitant interest rates that required daily interest payments of 500 baht.







She tried to negotiate interest payments down to 100 baht a day, but when that failed, Kanthida went into hiding. But on May 24, she woke up to find her motorbike gone and a threatening message on her mobile phone.

Without the sidecar motorbike, she can’t work and has no hope of repaying the loan shark. So she went to police, who are now investigating.





























