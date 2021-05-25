Pattaya market vendors remain on high alert for Covid-19

Pattaya market vendors remain on high alert for the coronavirus as they continue to work in what they consider high-risk conditions.

The third wave of Covid-19 cases shows no signs of abating, although the Pattaya area has seen a gradual downward trend. So sellers remain on edge, religiously wearing face masks and slathering hand-sanitizing gel, as they’re well aware a huge portion of cases since December have emanated from open-air markets.







Chonburi on Tuesday reported 33 new cases, only two of which were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. A total of 4,303 cases have been reported in the province since April 1, but only 933 remain in hospital.

One vegetable seller said she knows cases are declining, but she’s still worried. She has to work and face exposure from many people every day, but she has to work. So she makes sure all her customers wear masks and use hand gel.







When she gets home, the hawker said she showers before seeing any family members. No one in her household is vaccinated against Covid-19, but they have registered for their shots in June.

The seller said she is strict about precautions not only for herself and her family, but because she sees it as a social responsibility not to increase the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.























