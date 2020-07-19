Diplomat retuned from Germany denied entry to condominium in Bangkok clarified

After another incident concerning a western diplomat asking to self-isolate at his condominium in Bangkok instead of a quarantine facility, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says this has occurred during a transition to stricter rules, requiring that diplomats do not receive preferential treatment in regards to disease control.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said the diplomat in this incident was based in Thailand prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and has just returned to Thailand from a trip to Europe.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The diplomat traveled from Frankfurt, Germany on 15 July, and arrived in Bangkok on 16 July at 2 p.m. He tested negative for COVID-19 prior to travel, and has followed disease control protocols at Suvarnabhumi Airport, including another coronavirus test, which was also negative. He was then allowed to travel to his condominium in Bangkok.

Loading…



Once he arrived at the condominium, he was denied access by the Condominium Juristic Person. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has coordinated with related agencies and arranged a stay for the diplomat at Grand Center Point hotel in Bangkok, which is a certified Alternative State Quarantine facility.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman insisted all diplomats with missions in Thailand do not enjoy extraordinary privileges other than those which are appropriate, and are subject to a compulsory 14-day quarantine. (NNT)











