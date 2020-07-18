Pattaya looks to upgrade off-hours flood response

Pattaya moved to improve its response to flooding on weekends and holidays.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad met with other deputies, department heads and police July 17 to discuss how various agencies can better cooperate to keep traffic moving and respond to flood damage outside of normal business hours.







Pattana said government commission chiefs and city employees in charge on weekends and holidays need to work out a system to help people hit by flooding and prevent as much traffic congestion as possible during floods.





